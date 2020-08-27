Venkaiah Naidu holds mock sitting of Rajya Sabha ahead of Monsoon session

All set for the first-of-its-kind sitting of Parliament during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday held a mock sitting of the Upper House with the help of the officers posing as MPs.

Getting himself acquainted with the new norm of sitting where MPs are spread across Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha chambers and four galleries, Naidu conducted the mock proceedings to ascertain the difficulties that could arise during the session.

The new seating arrangement to ensure physical distancing norms will require the Chairman to keep a close eye on six different locations from where the MPs will be participating in the proceedings, officials said.

Officials of the Rajya Sabha were made to sit in the chambers of both the Houses and the galleries of Rajya Sabha for the mock proceedings during which Naidu examined various elements of the proceedings, including the MPs seeking to raise various issues from different locations by raising hands, raising Points of Order, participating in Voice Vote and voting.

He also tested audio quality along with simultaneous interpretation during participation of Rajya Sabha members from both the Houses of Parliament.

Officials said Naidu expressed satisfaction over the systems put in place for the first of its kind multi-location proceedings of the House.

As a backup, a hotline communication facility has been set up between the chambers of the two Houses for communicating any message regarding participation of members in case of any technical emergency.

Chambers of both the Houses are connected by 500 metre long optic-fibre and audio-video cables for real time transmission of signals to enable members seated in both the Houses to watch the proceedings from both the places.

For enabling members of Rajya Sabha to sign the attendance register as required under the law, the Chairman has also directed the officials to distribute the members at six counters as against the present arrangement of signing in one register so as to minimize the physical contact.