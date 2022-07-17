Venkaiah Naidu seeks productive Monsoon Session as farewell gift

With the Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday sought a meaningful and productive session as his farewell gift.

Naidu will hand the baton to the new Rajya Sabha Chairman on August 10, his last day in office. Naidu made the remarks at a meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders, which saw a record 41 leaders attending.

"I am making one last request for upholding the dignity and decorum of the House of Elders," he said at the meeting.

Read | VP rivals Dhankhar, Alva have a few things in common

At the meeting, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and others spoke about the efforts made by Naidu for effective functioning of the House during the last five years.

Senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted after the meeting, "it was an emotional evening for all political party leaders with Venkaiah Naidu-garu. They expressed their regret at his departure and praised his many contributions as Rajya Sabha Chairman. He will be a very tough act to follow."

It was an emotional evening for all political party leaders with Venkaiah Naidu-garu. They expressed their regret at his departure and praised his many contributions as Rajya Sabha Chairman. He will be a very tough act to follow. https://t.co/OG7YZhkVAb — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 17, 2022

In the meeting, Ramesh said, "as Chairman you are noticed for five years and after this session your absence will be noticed. At times you were angry with us and irritated us but in the end you are a good person. It is difficult to prove to be a good person and you proved to be one such a good person and will be missed. Hope your spirit of personal affection and humour will continue to animate the House."

He added, as a token of acknowledgement of your contributions, it is appropriate for the government to create a post of ‘Chairman Emeritus’.