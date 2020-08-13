Venkaiah Naidu starts fourth year as Rajya Sabha Chairman on a 'clean table'

M Venkaiah Naidu stepped into the fourth year as Rajya Sabha Chairman on a clean table -- not a single file is pending in the Upper House Secretariat with officials clearing over 4,400 files, including some dating back to 2007, in the first week of August.

The drive came on Naidu's directive to officials in the Secretariat that not a single file should be pending as on August 11, the day he completed three years in office as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Sources said the officials went on an overdrive in the first eight days of August to clear all pending work with several staff members even working late hours and on a weekend.

Details of files cleared and issues addressed were put up for Naidu's perusal before a publication on his three years in office was released on Tuesday.

"Some files pending since 2007 and others, mostly on account of reduced attendance over the last three months were taken to their logical conclusion during this special drive. All the papers/issues/references received till late evening on August 9 were addressed to," a senior official said.

Naidu complimented the officials for clearing the pending work in the midst of a pandemic, during which he redefined the norms of engagement and made extensive use of technology platforms to connect with people, sources said.

During the pandemic, he spoke at over 70 public events and 14 convocation ceremonies through digital mode.

Remaining active even when travel restrictions were imposed, he spoke to over 1,600 people over phone sharing experiences of coping with the confinement and made extensive use of social media urging the people not to panic under the situation and instead make simple alterations in daily habits to deal with the situation.

Sources said he posted 350 tweets and 55 Facebook posts to reach out the people on various subjects, including Covid-18. He had called his exercise 'Mission Connect', during which he spoke to almost all Rajya Sabha MPs, Governors and Chief Ministers among others.