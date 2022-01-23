Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid-19; 875 Parliament staff contract virus in Jan

A week before the Budget Session, Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in 15 months. As many as 875 Parliament staff have also contracted the virus this month.

Naidu is presently in self-isolation in Hyderabad for a week.

"The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested Covid positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted.

This is the second time that Naidu has contracted the virus infection. Earlier, 29 September, 2020, Naidu had tested positive and recovered on October 12 that year.

Separately, sources said 875 officers and staff in Parliament House, including allied services, have tested positive for Covid-19 this month.

The Parliament House has conducted 2,847 tests out of which 875 have tested positive for the virus infection.

Of this, 915 tests were on Rajya Sabha officials out of which 271 tested positive. The rest of the staff belong to Lok Sabha Secretariat and allied services.

With the third wave rising, the Parliament House complex had reimposed restrictions on the attendance of officials and staff.

The Budget Session of Parliament will start on January 31 with the customary Presidential Address followed by Budget on February 1.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu have already asked Secretaries General of both the Houses to study the arrangements for sitting against the backdrop of a surge in Covid-19 cases during the third wave of the pandemic.

The 2020 Monsoon Session was the first session held under Covid-19 protocol with Rajya sabha meeting in the first half of the day and Lok Sabha during second half. This was followed for the first part of the Budget Session 2021.

