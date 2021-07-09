SC finds Delhi govt's PIL against Centre 'amusing'

Very amusing that state is coming to SC against Centre in PIL: Supreme Court to Delhi govt

Refusing to entertain the PIL, the bench asked the Delhi government to intervene in an air pollution case pending before the top court

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
  • Jul 09 2021, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 21:05 ist


The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain the Delhi government’s PIL seeking closure of 10 power plants in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, claiming they contributed majorly to pollution in the national capital.

"We find it very amusing state is coming to SC against the Union of India in a PIL," a bench of Justices Navin Sinha and R Subhash Reddy said.

Refusing to entertain the PIL, the bench asked the Delhi government to intervene in an air pollution case pending before the top court. The court said there was no need for Delhi to file PIL against the Centre. 

The matter comes a day after the top court expressed concern on the ongoing political tussle between the Centre and Delhi government, said for better governance, both will have to "walk hand-in-hand or at least, side-by-side".

However, on Friday, the Delhi government insisted on hearing the PIL. 

On this, the bench told senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the Delhi government, “We have a lot of questions to ask you. We are giving you the option (to withdraw the PIL)”. 

"If we ask all the questions, we do not which way the case will move. So, it’s better for the Delhi government to intervene in the pending matter,” the bench added.

Gonsalves, for his part, submitted pollution was a serious concern for the state government, as it severely affected the health and also caused the death of the people.

“Power plants contribute 80 per cent of sulphates etc. Control of sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide has to be there. These are the killer gases”, he added.

He cited that it was stated by Central Pollution Control Board in its report that the Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) will be installed by 2019. The bench pointed out that now the deadline is 2022. Gonsalves replied that it makes a mockery of the entire thing and pollution is becoming worse now; the deadline should be closer. 

