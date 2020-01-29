Very sad that BJP calling me 'terrorist': Kejriwal

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 29 2020, 14:55pm ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 14:55pm ist
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he faced many difficulties to help people and in return, the BJP has called him a "terrorist".

Tagging a media report according to which BJP MP Parvesh Verma had allegedly called him a terrorist, Kejriwal said he has been working day and night towards the welfare of people.

"Gave up everything for the people of Delhi. After joining politics, I faced many difficulties so that the life of the people could improve. Today in return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist It is very sad," he said in a tweet.

