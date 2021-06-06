Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised in Mumbai

Thespian Dilip Kumar has been hospitalized at the PD Hinduja Hospital at Khar after he complained of breathlessness on Sunday.

The 98-year-old actor is being monitored by a team headed by pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parker and cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale.

His wife Saira Banu, took the Twitter handle to post an update on the health status of the legendary nonagenarian actor.

“Dilip sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe,” she said.

Last year, Dilip Kumar had lost two brothers because of Covid-19 – Ehsan Khan (90) on 3 September and Aslam Khan (88) on 21 August.

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar visited the Hinduja Hospital and inquired about the health of the actor. “Visited legendary actor Dilip Kumar ji at Hinduja Hospital today to check on his health and treatment, with the veteren actress Saira Banu.

I wish Dilip Kumarji a speedy recovery and good health!,” Pawar tweeted.

Wishing speedy recovery, Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said: “Wishing the living legend, the ultimate thespian, clearly the last word in the school of acting and our all-time favourite ....a speedy recovery.”