Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 15 2020, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 12:40 ist
Soumitra Chatterjee. Credit: Twitter

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away in Kolkata on Sunday. He was suffering from multiple ailments and was hospitalised a month ago.

The legendary actor, who debuted in Satyajit Ray's masterpiece "Apur Sansar" and acted in 14 films of the maestro, was under treatment in the hospital since October 6 after testing positive for Covid-19.

He later tested negative for the infection but Covid encephalopathy had set in and various other complications surfaced.

More to follow...

 

 

