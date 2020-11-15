Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away in Kolkata on Sunday. He was suffering from multiple ailments and was hospitalised a month ago.
The legendary actor, who debuted in Satyajit Ray's masterpiece "Apur Sansar" and acted in 14 films of the maestro, was under treatment in the hospital since October 6 after testing positive for Covid-19.
He later tested negative for the infection but Covid encephalopathy had set in and various other complications surfaced.
More to follow...
