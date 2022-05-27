Veteran journalist Sat Soni passes away

Veteran journalist Sat Soni passes away

Born in Mandalay in Myanmar, he had moved to Punjab in 1944 in the wake of the Japanese invasion during the Second World War

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 15:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Veteran journalist and author Sat Soni has died at a private hospital in Gurugram, his family said on Friday. He was 89.

Born in Mandalay in Myanmar, he had moved to Punjab in 1944 in the wake of the Japanese invasion during the Second World War.

He was educated in Jalandhar, where he learnt Urdu and Hindi for the first time, a family member said.

"Sat Soni, one of the most senior Hindi journalists of the nation, breathed his last on Thursday at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram," the family said in a statement.

He began his career in language journalism in 1951 by joining the Urdu daily, "Milap".

He later joined Bennett Coleman and Co. in the mid-50s and was with "Navbharat Times" till 1979 when he was selected to launch "Sandhya Times", a publication that soon became the largest-selling Hindi evening newspaper of India, it said.

Over the course of his writing career, he authored many books, including the biography of ex-President Giani Zail Singh -- "From Mudhouse to Rashtrapati Bhawan", the statement said.

Soni is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons, it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
gurugram

What's Brewing

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Creating a taekwondo revolution

Creating a taekwondo revolution

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

 