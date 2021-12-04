Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away, confirms daughter

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua on Saturday passed away, confirmed his daughter Mallika Dua on social media.

The 67-year-old journalist, a Hindi broadcast journalism pioneer with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV, was last recently moved to the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital on the advice of doctors.

Vinod Dua and his wife were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid wave was at its peak. The journalist's health has suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: