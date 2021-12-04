Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away, confirms daughter

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 04 2021, 17:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 17:34 ist

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua on Saturday passed away, confirmed his daughter Mallika Dua on social media. 

The 67-year-old journalist, a Hindi broadcast journalism pioneer with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV, was last recently moved to the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital on the advice of doctors.

Vinod Dua and his wife were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid wave was at its peak. The journalist's health has suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vinod Dua
mallika dua
Journalist
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

This Arunachal tribe regards tigers as brothers

This Arunachal tribe regards tigers as brothers

Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants

Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

Wikipedia creator's iMac, 1st edit NFT up for auction

Wikipedia creator's iMac, 1st edit NFT up for auction

 