VHP announces nationwide campaign for boycotting chinese goods

VHP announces nationwide campaign against chinese goods

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 18 2020, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 18:04 ist
Activists of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) organisations stamp on Chinese flags and posters of Chinese President Xi Jinping, during an anti-China protest in Amritsar

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday said it will conduct a door-to-door campaign across the country appealing to people to boycott Chinese goods and mobile phones to break the backbone of the country.

In a statement, VHP general secretary Milind Parande said the whole country is stunned over the fatal attack by China on its soldiers and it was high time that the neighbouring country was taught a lesson.

"I appeal to the people of Bharat for a total boycott of Chinese goods and mobile applications so that the Dragon's backbone is entirely broken and it is made spineless," Parande said.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the organisation, along with its youth wing Bajrang Dal, will conduct a door-to-door campaign in the country asking people to boycott Chinese goods and mobile applications.

Expressing faith in the BJP-led government, VHP leaders said the leadership at the Centre and the country's brave soldiers are capable enough to tackle any crisis on the border.

