VHP, Bajrang Dal workers detained during protest at Delhi's Chandni Chowk over temple demolition

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members were detained by police during a protest on Tuesday over the demolition of a Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

The temple was demolished on Sunday by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in accordance with court orders as part of the ongoing Chandni Chowk beautification plan.

The protesters, carrying saffron flags and raising slogans, took out a march from the Gauri Shankar Mandir to the site where the temple existed. They were stopped by police at a barricade.

According to VHP spokesperson Mahendra Rawat, around 15-20 workers and leaders, including its Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna, vice president Surendra Gupta, secretary Ravi and Bajrang Dal state convener Bharar Batra were detained during the protest.

A senior police official said 27 protesters who gathered near the Gauri Shankar temple on Tuesday were detained owing to Covid-19 guidelines. They were taken to a nearby police station and released later.

These protesters belonged to Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal outfits, the official said.

As a precautionary measure, security personnel have been deployed in the area, police said.