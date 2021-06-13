VHP demands NIA probe in madrassa blast in NDA-ruled Bihar

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Sunday demanded an investigation by the terror probe agency NIA in the recent blast in a madrassa in Bihar's Banka district which tore down the building and left one dead.

The saffron outfit also raised questions on the investigations done so far by the state police and targeted the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, asking as to why no arrest has been made yet in the June 8 incident.

"After the blast in Banka, where did those running the madrassa and the mosque go? What type of explosion it was? Who were the targets?" VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal asked in a tweet, tagging Chief Minister Kumar.

He also asked as to why the state government was "running away from the questions" being raised about the incident and the police investigation.

The case requires a thorough probe, he said.

"The State’s Special Investigation Team is yet to achieve any breakthrough. There is no lead in the case. Nobody has been arrested in connection with the blast so far. The case should be handed over to the NIA (National Investigation Agency) for an impartial probe," Bansal told PTI.

"Nitish Kumar Ji should not ignore such things for vote bank politics," he added.

A high-level VHP delegation will soon visit the Banka district to collect ground report on the incident and the status of the SIT probe, he said.

"The delegation will also meet the officials concerned and request the police administration and the government to ensure the security of Hindu society and put a curb on jihadis," he said.

The VHP will decide its next course of action based on the ground report, he added.

The powerful blast in the madrassa building in the Nautola locality in Town police station area had killed the Imam of the adjacent mosque, a senior police officer had said then.

Both the madrassa and the mosque were shut at the time of the incident in view of the Covid-induced lockdown.