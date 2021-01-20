VHP, Hindu Jagran Manch protest against 'Tandav' series, demand action against makers

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Hindu Jangran Manch activists Tuesday protested against Amazon Prime's web series "Tandav" and demanded action against its makers including registration of a case under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

In Shahjahanpur, the agitators led by VHP district secretary Rajesh Awasthi protested outside the collectorate gate and burnt an effigy of "Tandav" director Ali Abbas.

He demanded the National Security Act be invoked against the series director.

Hindu Jagran Manch activists held protests in Hathras against the webseries and handed over a memorandum to Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena demanding action against the makers.

The activists led by Manch's state vice president Abhishek Rajan staged protest in tehsil office.

Later he told reporters that they will not tolerate anything against Hindu god and goddesses and demanded arrest of the director and actors.

Tandav -- starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra --started streaming on Friday.

The makers of "Tandav" on Tuesday agreed to implement changes to their controversial webseries after several FIRs were filed against the political drama for alleged inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities and calls for its ban.