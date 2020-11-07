VHP leader threatens to perform 'havan' in mosque

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi threatens to perform 'havan' in mosque, seeks capital punishment for 'love jihad'

Sadhvi Prachi's controversial remarks, however, came in for sharp criticism from the saints from Ayodhya

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Nov 07 2020, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 17:50 ist
VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi. (PTI)

Within days of offering of 'namaz' at a Mathura temple followed by recital of 'Hanuman Chalisa' in mosques, controversial VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi threatened to perform 'havan' (a Hindu ritual by fire) in the oldest mosque in Lucknow to protest 'desecration' of temples.

''I will be performing havan in the oldest mosque in Lucknow....it will also help in checking pollution,'' Sadhvi Prachi told reporters in Bareilly on Saturday.

Launching attacks on those supporting 'namaz' in temples saying it would help strengthen communal harmony, the saffron leader said that most of the mosques in the country were constructed after 'demolishing' the temples.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA terms 'love jihad' as another form of terrorism

She also demanded capital punishment for those indulging in 'love jihad' (Muslim youths marrying Hindu girls under false pretenses). ''They should be hanged publicly,'' she said.

Sadhvi Prachi's controversial remarks, however, came in for sharp criticism from the saints from Ayodhya, who asked the saffron leader not to give statements, which vitiated the communal atmosphere in the country.

''She should refrain from making such statements and let the police handle such matters,'' said Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the makeshift Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Barely a few days ago, BJP lawmaker Sangeet Som had called for 'tit for tat' action in cases of alleged 'love jihad' without waiting for action by the police.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also warned that those indulging in 'love jihad' should be ready for 'Ram Naam Satya' journey (Hindu funeral chant during the last journey).

Adityanath had also said that the state government would soon enact a law to deal with the cases of 'love jihad'.

