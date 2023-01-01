VHP passes resolution against religious radicalism; seeks stringent anti-conversion law and UCC

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has passed a resolution against religious radicalism, which it said was responsible for terror attacks across the world, and demanded a stringent law to ban illegal conversions and implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

“A comprehensive policy has to be made at the global level to deal with the toxic effects of religious dogmatism. This narrow-mindedness and exclusivism has to be neutralised at the intellectual, social and political levels,” a press note issued by the organisation stated Alok Kumar, central working president, VHP as saying.

The three-day meeting that concluded on Sunday, had the attendance of VHP’s central board of trustees, and governing council. “Now this will not work. We will not allow any part of Bharat to become Dar-ul-Islam. VHP, Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini along with revered saints and thinkers of the society have been fighting it steadfastly. We will speed up this work,” the statement added.

'Love Jihad is a ghastly face of religious fanaticism'

The VHP has also condemned 'Love Jihad' activism. In the release, it said, "The series of inhuman atrocities on non-Muslim women through 'Love Jihad' and also the Jihadi activism of the "Sar tan se juda gang'' (beheading gang) are the ghastly faces of this religious radicalism.... Violence, looting, rape and murders are used as weapons by a large section of Islam in the name of Jihad. Now this will not work."

Kumar further said, "Besides other observations, the VHP’s Trust board has “appealed” to central and state governments to “control” madrasas, and missionary schools that “teach exclusivism, extremism and separatism and make arrangements for development and harmony-oriented education.”

The meeting also saw a resolution being passed to make students make 'sanskaarvaan'.

"At the meeting, as a resolution, an action plan has been made to make students 'sanskaarvaan' (well-cultivated) and 'shraddhavaan' (reverent) all over the world through Bal Sanskar Shalas, competitions of Dharmic education, spreading of holistic, altruistic and syncretic Hindu values," Kumar added.

The meeting saw karyakartas from 24 countries participate in it.

