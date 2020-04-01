VHP prescribes 'daah sanskar' for coronavirus casualties of all religions

As concerns rose over the massive spread of COVID-19 infection in the gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz and cases being reported from different states, Vishwa Hindu Parishad slammed the institution calling it a ‘Corona factory’ and asked Muslim community to close down all mosques, which are still open.

The VHP also prescribed a mandatory “daah sanskar” for those who died due to coronavirus “without taking their religion into consideration”. He also demanded cancellation of the visas of all these foreign “mullahs and maulvis”, who came to India with a tourist visa and indulged in the promotion of their religion, and take strict legal action against them

“It should be noted that our fight is not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any element whosoever stands not by the country but by COVID-19, in defiance of government guidelines, strict action should be taken against them,” the VHP said.

Flagging that all other religious places have been closed voluntarily, the VHP said, “the Muslim society itself should come forward and close with immediate effect all the mosques in India that are still open.”

“Most of the shrines were closed voluntarily to avoid crowds and make social distancing a success. But some people forcibly insisted on offering Namaz in mosques,” the VHP noted.

The VHP also said that instead of taking out the elements hiding in Markaz, mosques and madrasas, they should be quarantined in those buildings and treated there so that the pandemic remains confined there.

“A corona-infected deceased must be mandatorily cremated (anivarya roop se unka daah samskara kiya jaana chaahiye) irrespective of religious affiliation to stop the spread of coronavirus infection,” said VHP President Justice (Rtd) Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje, Working President Advocate Alok Kumar and its General Secretary Mlind Parande in a statement.

“It was obstinately insisted to bury the dead coronavirus victims, while everyone knows that burial causes the corona bacteria to spread rapidly. We appeal to all responsible people of India to motivate their communities to move back from such intransigence and dogmatism. This mindset and mentality will not only hurt the country, they themselves cannot benefit either,” the VHP argued.

They said that the incident of Nizamuddin Markaz is very shameful and unfortunate and it seems that this incident may shatter the 18-day struggle against the novel coronavirus and the achievements of the pan-India lockdown.

“In the name of Ijtema, the Tablighis in thousands from 25 countries of the world and India had gathered at the Nizamuddin Markaz for many days. Now more than fifteen hundred of them are hiding in mosques in many states of India for the promotion of Islam.

“More than 400 of them have been caught. Several maulvis who were caught have been found to be corona positive. There are apprehensions that these clerics may spread COVID-19 infection from Kerala to Kashmir. It seems that now the Nizamuddin Markaz has become the epicentre of COVID-19 quake in India,” the VHP said.

It slammed the Markaz officials for blaming the administration and holding the police accountable.

“The facts and figures coming out are mounting the seriousness of their transgression and crime. After the announcement of the lockdown on March 23, more than fifteen hundred Jamatis were sent to many states of India without medical check-up. On March 24, the administration had asked for eviction of the Markaz. When they did not agree, a medical team was sent there on March 25 but they were not allowed to enter. Even earlier, the orders to control the number of Jamatis were treated with contempt several times. This when the entire country is taking all pains and making all kinds of sacrifices to break the chain of Corona spread,” the VHP rued.