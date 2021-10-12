Posters in MP to bar entry of non-Hindus in pandals

VHP puts up posters banning entry of non-Hindus in pandals in Ratlam

Ratlam Sub Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Gehlot said the administration has not received any complaint in this regard

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 12 2021, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 12:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has put up posters prohibiting the entry of "non-Hindus" in the pandals where garba dance is performed hailing Goddess Durga during the ongoing Navratri festival in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district. The VHP said it has placed the posters stating the "entry of non-Hindus is prohibited" across 56 pandals.

The move is to allegedly avoid the repeat of "controversial incidents" of the last year. 

Chandan Sharma, VHP's Dharm Prachar Vibhag district secretary for Ratlam, said non-Hindu men indulge in objectionable activities by entering the garba pandals where dance is performed hailing Goddess Durga.

“The entry of non-Hindu youths had led to controversies at many places last year. By putting up such posters, non-Hindu people are being told not to enter the garba and Durga pandals so that such incidents can be avoided,” he said.

Sharma said VHP workers are placing such posters with the consent of the festival organising committees.

Ratlam Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhishek Gehlot said the administration has not received any complaint in this regard. "The administration will look into the issue (the posters) in case of any complaint," he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vishwa Hindu Parishad
VHP
Madhya Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DH Toon | Keeping people in dark amid power crisis

DH Toon | Keeping people in dark amid power crisis

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

 