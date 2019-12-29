VHP Working President condoles death of Pejawar seer

VHP working President Alok Kumar said that Pejawar Seer Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji was a frontline leader of the Sri Ram Janma Bhumi movement. He worked hard throughout his life to remove caste discrimination in the country and to build a harmonious society.

He said “In the Dharma Sansad held in Udupi in the year 2017, the Pejawar seer had given the key mantra of “Hindavah Sodaraa Sarve, Na Hindu Patito Bhavet (Hindus belong to a common fraternity. No Hindu can be fallen).”

Condoling the sad demise of the seer, he said the VHP will continue the path shown by Pejawar seer. In Udupi’s Dharma Sansad itself, the seer had demanded that the rights mentioned in Article 29 and 30 of the constitution of India be extended to all the Indians and the VHP in its Central Board of Trustee meeting in Mangaluru has passed a resolution on the same, said Alok Kumar.