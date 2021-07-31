Ghormade takes charge as new Vice Chief of Indian Navy

Vice Admiral Ghormade takes charge as new Vice Chief of Indian Navy

He was commissioned in the Indian Navy on Jan 1, 1984, and is known as a navigation and direction specialist

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2021, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 14:55 ist
Vice Admiral S N Ghormade. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, a navigation and direction specialist, on Saturday assumed charge as the new Vice Chief of the Indian Navy.

Admiral Ghormade has had extensive operational tenures onboard frontline warships of the Indian Navy that included commanding guided missile frigate INS Brahmaputra, submarine rescue vessel INS Nireekshak and minesweeper INS Alleppey.

He succeeded Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar who retired after 39 years of service.

The Flag Officer was holding the tri-service appointment of deputy chief (operations and training) at the headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff prior to taking over as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

Vice Admiral Ghormade is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Naval Staff College at the US Naval War College in Rhode Island, and the Naval War College, Mumbai.

He was commissioned in the Indian Navy on Jan 1, 1984, and is known as a navigation and direction specialist.

His important staff appointments ashore included assistant chief of personnel (human resources development), principal director of personnel and director of naval plans at naval headquarters.

In the rank of Vice Admiral, he has held the challenging and coveted appointments of director-general naval operations, chief of staff Eastern Naval Command and controller personnel services.

The Flag officer was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2017 and Nausena Medal in 2007 by the President of India.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Navy
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Meet Agnes Keleti, the oldest surviving Olympian

Meet Agnes Keleti, the oldest surviving Olympian

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day

5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day

DH Toon | Opposition unites over Pegasus issue

DH Toon | Opposition unites over Pegasus issue

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

 