Vice Admiral Hari Kumar named Indian Navy chief

The Centre on Tuesday appointed Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar as the next Navy Chief, who would take over from Admiral Karambir Singh on November 30.

"The Government has appointed Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar presently the Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30," the defence ministry said in a statement. 2021.

Admiral Kumar will be in office till 2024.

Born on April 12, 1962, Vice Admiral Hari Kumar, who hails from Kerala, was commissioned on January 1, 1983.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

Vice Admiral Hari Kumar’s Sea Command includes INS Nishank, Missile Corvette, INS Kora and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir.

He also helmed the Indian Navy’s Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat.

He served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet before taking over as the Commander-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, the sword arm of the Indian Navy.

Vice Admiral Hari Kumar has undergone courses at the Naval War College, US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, UK, the defence ministry's statement read.

