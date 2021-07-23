Vice chancellors appointed for 12 central universities

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday approved the appointment of vice chancellors to 12 central universities.
The universities are in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka Tamil Nadu, South Bihar, Meghalaya, Manipur and two in Hyderabad.
President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind approves the appointment of Vice Chancellors of 12 Central Universities.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/ANfzje9ro0
— PIB Education (@PIBHRD) July 23, 2021
More details awaited.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest
Now, a mask that purifies air and amplifies your voice
Japan Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa brings Games home
See: Hard-hitting photos of plastic pollution worldwide
After record floods, central China braces for typhoon
Five movies to watch on Suriya's birthday
All you need to know about Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics
Entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year
Climate 'mysteries' puzzle scientists despite progress
Zomato, Swiggy dull appetite for Mumbai's dabbawallas