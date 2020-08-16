Vice president condoles death of UP minister Chetan Chauhan

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the death of Uttar Pradesh minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan on Sunday.

Chauhan died due to Covid-19 related complications. He was 73.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of former cricketer and UP minister, Shri Chetan Chauhan ji. He made immense contribution towards development of cricket and also served as the Member of Parliament for two terms," Naidu's office wrote on Twitter.

"My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," he said.

Chauhan is survived by his wife and son Vinayak.

He held the portfolios of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet.