Vice President Dhankhar arrives in Cambodia for ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

During his three-day visit, Dhankhar will also hold bilateral talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

PTI
PTI, Phnom Penh,
  • Nov 11 2022, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 17:12 ist
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh on Friday to attend the ASEAN-India summit and the East Asia Summit.

During his three-day visit, Dhankhar will also hold bilateral talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. He is likely to have meetings with leaders from several other countries.

The Vice President is accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and senior delegates.

Cambodia is hosting these summits in its capacity as the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Dhankhar will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit on Saturday.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

On November 13, he will participate in the 17th East Asia Summit which comprises the ten ASEAN member states --- Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam and its eight dialogue partners- India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

At the East Asia Summit, leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen the East Asia Summit mechanism as well as matters of regional and international interest and concerns including maritime security, terrorism and non-proliferation.

