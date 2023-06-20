Vice President Dhankhar calls on President Murmu on her birthday

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Tuesday and wished her on her 65th birthday.

"Birthday greetings to the Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. May she be blessed with good health and fortitude as she continues to guide our nation with grace and wisdom," Dhankhar said in a tweet later.

Also Read | PM Modi wishes President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday



Birthday greetings to the Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. May she be blessed with good health and fortitude as she continues to guide our nation with grace and wisdom. pic.twitter.com/g8SQbJLyDO — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) June 20, 2023

He also shared pictures of his meeting with the President.

Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj. She was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.