VP Dhankhar calls on President Murmu on her birthday

Vice President Dhankhar calls on President Murmu on her birthday

He also shared pictures of his meeting with the President.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2023, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 14:39 ist

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Tuesday and wished her on her 65th birthday.

"Birthday greetings to the Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. May she be blessed with good health and fortitude as she continues to guide our nation with grace and wisdom," Dhankhar said in a tweet later.

Also Read | PM Modi wishes President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday
 

He also shared pictures of his meeting with the President.

Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj. She was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jagdeep Dhankhar
Droupadi Murmu
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 