Vice President Dhankhar criticises SC for scrapping NJAC bill

In his maiden speech as the Rajya Sabha chairperson, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday criticised the judiciary for scrapping the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC) bill.

He said the government’s three pillars should respect their “Laxman Rekha” and termed it an instance of “severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty”.

Dhankhar said it is disconcerting that on “such a momentous issue, so vital to the democratic fabric, there has been no focus in Parliament, now for over seven years”. “This House, in concert with the Lok Sabha, being the custodian of the ordainment of the people, is duty bound to address the issue, and I am sure it will do so,” he said.

Last week, addressing the L M Singhvi memorial lecture, with Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud present, Dhankhar had termed the scrapping of the NJAC bill as “too serious an issue” and said there was “no whisper” in Parliament after the Supreme Court struck it down.

In the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar said the doctrine of separation of powers must be respected. He said that “any incursion by one institution, in the domain of the other, has the potential to upset the governance apple cart”. He said the SC striking down NJAC was not in consonance with the judicially evolved doctrine of ‘basic structure’ of the Constitution”.

Dhankhar’s remarks also come in the backdrop of recent run-ins between the government and the judiciary over the appointment of judges. “We are indeed faced with this grim reality of frequent incursions. This House is eminently positioned to take affirmative steps to bring about congeniality amongst these wings of governance. I am sure you all will reflect and engage in way forward stance,” the VP said.

He also urged the members of the House to “proactively catalyse evolution of the wholesome cordial ecosystem ending this aberration”.

In his speech welcoming Dhankhar to the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the vice president’s experience as a senior lawyer for over three decades.