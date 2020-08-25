Vice Prez expresses grief at loss of lives in Raigad

Vice President expresses grief at loss of lives in Raigad building collapse

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 25 2020, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 13:06 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday expressed pain at the loss of lives in a building collapse in Maharashtra's Raigad and said authorities are extending all possible help.

A five-storeyed building in Raigad district collapsed on Monday. Police said 19 people are missing.

"Pained by the loss of lives in a building collapse in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.   

Rescue efforts are underway and local authorities and National Disaster Response Force teams present there are providing all possible assistance, the vice president pointed out.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

M Venkaiah Naidu
Raigad
Building Collapse
Maharashtra
NDRF team

What's Brewing

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

Why some tropical fish are getting squiggly with it

Why some tropical fish are getting squiggly with it

How an Indian officer escaped Italian prison in WWII

How an Indian officer escaped Italian prison in WWII

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

Light from young galaxy born in baby universe spotted

Light from young galaxy born in baby universe spotted

 