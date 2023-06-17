Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar appeals to conserve water

Appealing to citizens to make water conservation an integral part of their daily lives, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday called for reinvigorating traditional water harvesting structures through the policy of reduce, reuse and recycle.

Addressing the 4th National Water Awards, the V-P called for reinvigorating traditional water harvesting structures such as ponds through a renewed commitment to the "3Rs of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle".

He also urged all public representatives at the panchayat, state and national levels to make water conservation a priority and lead by example. Noting that the conservation of water has always been an inalienable facet of India's civilisational ethos, Dhankhar said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure the wise use of nature's gifts.

At the awards ceremony, 41 winners were felicitated across 11 categories. The first prize for the best state was given to Madhya Pradesh. The best district was given to Ganjam district of Odisha and the best village panchayat was given to Jagannadhapuram of Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

It seeks to create awareness among people about the importance of water and motivate them to adopt best water use practices.

The best urban local body was conferred to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the best media to Advance Water Digest Private Limited Gurugram, the best school to Jamiyatpura Primary School in Mehsana, the best institution for campus usage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, and the best industry award was conferred to Barauni Thermal Power Station in Begusarai.

The best NGO was conferred to Arpan Seva Sansthan in Udaipur in Rajasthan, the best water user association on the Sanjeevani Piyat Sahkari Mandli Ltd in Narmada in Gujarat and the best industry for CSR activities was conferred to HCL Technologies Ltd., Noida, Uttar Pradesh.