Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu asks parents to impart value-based education to children

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged parents and educators to impart value-based education to children with a focus on Indian culture, tradition and ethos.
He felt that such a value-based and holistic education was necessary for the overall development of the child.
Speaking at an event commemorating the first death anniversary of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, Naidu suggested that school curricula should lay greater emphasis on Indian art and culture and provide a comprehensive view of the country's heritage.
He said music provides solace to mind and children should be encouraged to learn it.
The vice president paid rich tributes to the late singer.
Recalling the life of the versatile singer, Naidu said in the five decades of his musical journey, Balasubrahmanyam left an indelible mark on the musical world.
He also recalled his close association with the late singer and their common love for Telugu language, an official statement said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Salon made to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut
IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis
Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer
In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US
Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban
Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win
Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'