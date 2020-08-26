Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu lauds man who won 'world's fastest human calculator' title

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday praised Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash for winning the "world's fastest human calculator" title.
Prakash clinched the first-ever gold for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad held in London recently, the vice president noted.
Prakash (20), is from Hyderabad.
"He has done India proud. My best wishes to him for all future endeavours," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
The tweet was posted with the hashtag 'Human Calculator'.
Lockdown loneliness led to more pet adoptions in India
Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending
All you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy
The Lead: Excited to play in IPL, says Karun Nair
Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers