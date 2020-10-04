Vice President pays tribute to freedom fighter Varma

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to freedom fighter Varma

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 04 2020, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 12:58 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary, recalling his role in encouraging Indians living in Europe to be a part of the freedom struggle.

Varma's 'India House' in London was a meeting point for many freedom fighters, he observed.

"Remembering the great patriot & revolutionary freedom fighter Shri Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary today. He played a key role in igniting the flame of patriotism in Indians living in Europe," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Varma was born on this day in 1857.

M Venkaiah Naidu 

