Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays tributes to Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, urging people to participate in the Swachh Bharat campaign and make cleanliness a part of their lives.

He also paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second prime minister of India, on his 117th birth anniversary.

Also read: PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries

"My respectful tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary today. Universally revered as an apostle of peace and non-violence Gandhiji was an embodiment of selfless service, kindness and compassion," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Mahatma Gandhi led the struggle to liberate India from colonial rule based on the values of truth and non-violence. His principle of 'ahimsa' (non-violence) will continue to guide us and the rest of the world in our shared quest for peace, harmony and universal brotherhood, he said.

"The nation also celebrates Swachh Bharat Diwas as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, who had famously said 'sanitation is more important than independence'. I urge everyone to participate in Swachh Bharat campaign and make it a part of their lives," the vice president said.

On the International Day of Non-Violence, Naidu urged people to resolve to take forward Gandhi's legacy of peace and non-violence.

Violence can never solve any problem and dialogue is the only way forward to resolve even the most intractable issue, he observed.

My respectful tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary today. Universally revered as an apostle of peace & non-violence Gandhiji was an embodiment of selfless service, kindness & compassion. #GandhiJayanti — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 2, 2021

In his tributes to Shastri, the vice president said he was a man of utmost integrity, humility and competence.

"He cared deeply for our defence personnel and farmers. His selfless and dedicated service to the nation will always be remembered, as also his famous slogan of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan," Naidu said.

My humble tributes to Former Prime Minister, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his birth anniversary today. He was a man of utmost integrity, humility & competence. He cared deeply for our defence personnel & farmers. #LalBahadurShastriJayanti — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 2, 2021

At Shastri's memorial Vijay Ghat, the vice president met family members of the former prime minister.

Check out latest DH videos here: