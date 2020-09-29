VP M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid-19

DHNS, New Delhi,
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home quarantine.

The 71-year-old Vice President underwent a routine Covid-19 test in the morning and test results showed he had contracted the virus.

"He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine," the Vice President's office said. His wife, Usha Naidu, has tested negative and is in self-isolation, it added.

Naidu joins the list of high-profile Indians to test positive for Covid-19. 

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah and several union ministers, including Dharmendra Pradhan, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had contracted the virus and recovered.

