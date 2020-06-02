VP, PM greet citizens on Telangana statehood day

Vice President, Prime Minister greet people on Telangana statehood day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2020, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 10:40 ist
Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on Telangana's statehood day, saying the state is making valuable contribution to the country's growth trajectory.

The prime minister also extended best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, saying their hardwork and courage are synonymous with the culture of the land.

"The state's role in India's growth is deeply valued. Wishing the citizens of the state the very best for their future endeavours," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

On Telangana's statehood day, the prime minister said people from the state are excelling in a wide range of sectors.

"This state is making valuable contributions to the growth trajectory of India. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the people of Telangana," Modi said.

In his message, Vice President Naidu said Telangana  has long been a meeting place for diverse languages and cultures.

"Representing India's composite culture & pluralism, the state has been making immense contribution to development of the country in different spheres," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

Telangana
vice president
Prime Minister
Venkaiah naidu
Narendra Modi
K Chandrashekar Rao
Andhra Pradesh

