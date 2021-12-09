'Victory of democracy', says Harsimrat Badal after farmers suspend agitation

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday welcomed the farmers' decision to suspend their year-long agitation and termed it a "victory of democracy".

"When the government does not listen, people are forced to protest," Badal, who had resigned from the Modi cabinet after opposing the contentious farm laws, said.

"Though the farmers have suspended agitation, their wounds will take time to heal," she added.

"Over 700 farmers died during the protest, aged people were forced to sit on protest in chilling cold and scorching summer. And then, they were tagged as Khalistanis. These wounds will take time to heal," Badal told reporters.

On asked whether her party will now return to the BJP-led NDA, Badal said the Akali Dal moved out of the ruling alliance over people's issues and its values.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Thursday decided to suspend over a year-long movement against three contentious farm laws and announced that farmers will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites on Delhi's borders.

