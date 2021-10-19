Video of Congress MLA, husband creating ruckus at police station goes viral

A Congress MLA and her husband have been caught on camera allegedly creating a ruckus at a police station in Jodhpur after her nephew was booked for drunken driving and his vehicle impounded.

A video of the Shergarh MLA Meera Kanwar and her husband Ummed Singh, a PCC member, purportedly showing the duo sitting on the floor of the police station and arguing with policemen that all children drink and a bit of drinking does no harm, went viral on Monday night.

“Sabke bacche peete hain. Kya hua jo thodi bahut le li? (All children drink. What happened if he took a little),” the MLA is heard telling officials at the Ratanada police station while demanding the immediate release of her nephew and his vehicle.

Jodhpur | In a viral video, Congress MLA Meena Kanwar & her husband were seen staging a dharna at a police station over the release of their kin who were caught allegedly for drunk driving. In the video, she was heard saying, "all kids drink." (Screenshot from the viral video) pic.twitter.com/gNEAUAwmCH — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

The MLA and her husband are also heard rather accusing the policemen of misbehaving with them under the influence of liquor and asking them to leave their chairs and stand up in front of the MLAs.

In the video, though the policemen are heard requesting the MLA and her husband to sit on chairs, they sat on the floor of the police station in a bid to pressurise the policemen.

Eventually, under the MLA's pressure, the local policemen allowed her to leave the police station along with her nephew and his vehicle despite the police having lodged a formal case against her nephew under section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act and impounding the vehicle, a senior police official said requesting anonymity.

On being asked about the video, DCP (East) Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said that the investigation of the case had been given to the ACP (East).

“Only after the investigation, we would be able to arrive at some conclusion,” Yadav said. Meena Kanwar, however, claimed that police misbehaved with her nephew despite him giving his introduction.

“He was not found under the influence of liquor. On his information, we reached the police station but police behaved rudely with us,” she alleged.

