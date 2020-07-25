Video of waiters donning PPE kits at a wedding in Andhra Pradesh goes viral on social media

A video of PPE-wearing waiters serving food to guests at a wedding in Andhra Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

Posted by a YouTube account called Stomach Hurts, the video showed guests sitting at a distance from each other and waiters serving them with face shields and full PPE kits.

The wedding took place in Mudinepalli village in Krishna district on July 22, a local news outlet reported.

The wedding organisers had instructed the caterers to equip their waiters to wear PPE kits in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Koti Caterers from Gudivada obliged and arranged food for about 150-200 plates for the wedding.