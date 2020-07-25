Waiters donning PPE kits at a wedding in AP go viral

Video of waiters donning PPE kits at a wedding in Andhra Pradesh goes viral on social media

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 25 2020, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 22:35 ist
Credit: YouTube

A video of PPE-wearing waiters serving food to guests at a wedding in Andhra Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

Posted by a YouTube account called Stomach Hurts, the video showed guests sitting at a distance from each other and waiters serving them with face shields and full PPE kits.

The wedding took place in Mudinepalli village in Krishna district on July 22, a local news outlet reported.

The wedding organisers had instructed the caterers to equip their waiters to wear PPE kits in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Koti Caterers from Gudivada obliged and arranged food for about 150-200 plates for the wedding.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andhra Pradesh
marriage
waiter
PPE

What's Brewing

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 