Welspun India CEO wins hearts by dancing with employees

Video of Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with office employees wins hearts

The video ends with the entire staff applauding Goenka's performance

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 19 2020, 17:28pm ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2020, 17:29pm ist
Dipali Goenka dancing with employees. (Video screengrab)

Welspun India's CEO, Dipali Goenka is trending on social media for a video that shows her joyfully dancing with her employees in office.

The short clip shows the 50-year-old entreprenuer shaking a leg in the middle of the office, while her employees also joined her in the fun act. Popular song Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D can be heard in the background.

The video ends with the entire staff applauding Goenka's performance. While the video has gone viral, Goenka has been receiving a lot of appreciation for making a healthy and fun-filled work environment. 

Watch the vidoe below:

 

