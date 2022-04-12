Woman held for beating 9-month-old as video goes viral

Video of woman beating 9-month-old goes viral in J&K, mother arrested

However, the incident is one-month old

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 12 2022, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 17:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A chilling video of a woman mercilessly beating her nine-month-old baby in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district went viral on social media, thereby prompting police to arrest her.

The netizens demanded police action against the woman for the brutality, officials said.

In the heart-wrenching video, apparently shot by a relative, the woman was purportedly seen thrashing, slapping and also throwing the child on a bed, they said.

Her husband along with Sarpanch of Samba district's Bri Kamila area, Mukhtiyar Singh, who saw the video, immediately approached the police and a case was registered.

Following this, the woman has been arrested, SSP Samba Abhishek Mahajan said, adding the child has been handed over to her husband.

However, the incident is one-month old and the video went viral after it was posted on social media, officials said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy

Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy

Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums

Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums

'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'

'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'

 