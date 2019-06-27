Vijay Goel demands ban on lottery in the country

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Thursday demanded a ban on lottery in the country, saying it is a social evil and hurts the poor the most.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Goel said single digit lottery has been banned and now even multi-digit number lotteries too should be banned.

He said the lottery is a social evil and poor people suffer.

Goel said all parties should support his demand. Several members across the House associated themselves with the suggestion.

In his Zero Hour mention, BJP member Ashok Bajpai suggested a national-level policy to preserve Sanskrit.

He rued the rich ancient language was disappearing from the country and one of the reasons was a shortage of Sanskrit teachers.

Raising the issue of death of children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar, K T S Tulsi (nominated) highlighted a huge shortage of doctors in the country.

He also said that a large number of quacks were active in rural parts of the country.

L Hanumanthaiah (Congress) talked about the state of prisons in the country, citing data of the National Crime Records Bureau.

TMC member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy asked the Centre to approve the resolution of the West Bengal Assembly to rename the state as Bangla.

Meanwhile, in his special mention, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked the government to look into rules made under Compensatory Afforestation Act. He said there were three major flaws in the rules

Congress member P L Punia demanded implementation of reservation provisions in the newly introduced lateral entry recruitment system in the central government.

Mahesh Poddar of the BJP asked the Centre to help the Rajasthan government arrange finances for the project linking Brahmani river with the Bisalpur dam.