Vijay Mallya case: SC to pronounce verdict on Monday

The Supreme Court is to pronounce its order on Monday in a review petition filed by fugitive industrialist Vijay Mallya against his conviction in a contempt case in 2017.

A bench of Justice U U Lalit and Justice Ashok Bhushan has on August 27 wrapped up its hearing in the matter.

According to the SC website, the matter has been posted for pronouncement of order at 10.30 am on August 31.

The top court's judgment may deal with "lapses" on the part of its registry for not listing the review petition for three years.

In June, the court has sought an explanation from its registry as to why a review petition filed by Mallya against his conviction in a contempt case in 2017, was not listed for consideration in the last three years.

It has directed the officials to furnish all the details including names of the people who had dealt with the file concerning the review petition for the last three years.

On May 9, 2017, the court had held beleaguered promoter of Kingfisher Airlines guilty of contempt of court for transferring 40 million USD to his children's accounts despite an order against it.

Mallya, who evaded law enforcement authorities in India and stayed at the United Kingdom, has suffered setbacks after the court over there allowed his extradition.

His date of return, however, is still uncertain due to undisclosed legal issues.