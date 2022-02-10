Mallya gets 'last chance' to appear before SC on Feb 24

Vijay Mallya gets 'last chance' to defend himself in PMLA case, asked to appear in SC on Feb 24

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 10 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 16:25 ist
Indian businessman Vijay Mallya. Credit: AP File Photo

The Supreme Court Thursday adjourned for February 24 a contempt case against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, granting him 2 weeks time as the last opportunity to appear before it personally or through counsel.

If he fails to do so, the court will take the case to a logical conclusion, it said.

More to follow...

Check out latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vijay Mallya
Supreme Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

 