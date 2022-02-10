Vijay Mallya gets 'last chance' to defend himself in PMLA case, asked to appear in SC on Feb 24

The Supreme Court Thursday adjourned for February 24 a contempt case against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, granting him 2 weeks time as the last opportunity to appear before it personally or through counsel.

If he fails to do so, the court will take the case to a logical conclusion, it said.

