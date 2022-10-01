VIL to leverage strong rural India presence, tech partnerships for 5G services rollout: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Vodafone Idea will leverage its strong presence in rural India, enterprise customers and tech partners as well as global expertise of Vodafone Group for progressively rolling out 5G network and services, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Saturday.
Birla said critical policy interventions by the government in the telecom space had boosted investor confidence, and hoped that the sector will continue to receive policy support.
"We will soon begin 5G rollout journey. We will leverage strong presence in rural India, enterprise customers, tech partners, and global expertise of Vodafone Group for progressively rolling out 5G services...," Birla said.
He was speaking at the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress 2022 and launch of 5G services in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
