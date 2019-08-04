Villagers beat thief to death in Raj, four arrested

Police on Sunday arrested four persons in connection of a thief who was beaten to death in Karauli district of Rajasthan.

The incident took place on Friday night when residents of Raneela village beat a thief to death. Identified as Khushiram Meena (30), a native of Karauli district was allegedly beaten to death.

The police confirmed that four persons have been arrested on Sunday. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Manoj Kumar Sharma said that the four arrested by the police were identified as Sher Singh Meena, Dhan Singh Meena, Kamlesh Meena and Bhavani Singh Meena.

"The four accused falling between the age group of 25 and 30 years have been booked under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code", Manoj Kumar said.

As per the police report, the thief, Khushiram along with his men stole a bike from the village on Friday night.

When the owner of the bike saw him taking away, he informed his relatives and they started beating him up due to which he died ", Kumar added.

According to the police an alert was received by then around 10:30 PM on Friday. Police rushed the victim to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A day later police identified the victim also found 11 cases of thefts against him in various police stations of the district.

Khushiram’s body which was kept in the mortuary has been refused to accept by his family. "His family members said that they have broken their ties with him years ago due to his bad habits. So they refused to take his body", police said.