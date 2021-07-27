Villagers clash over Covid vaccination in UP, 5 hurt

A scuffle broke out and chairs were thrown at each other

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Jul 27 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 19:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Five people, including a doctor, were injured when a clash broke out between two groups over COVID-19 vaccination in the Sukhpura area here, police said on Tuesday.

A vaccination camp was organised in Karanai village on Monday afternoon and a huge crowd of villagers had gathered for the inoculation when two groups clashed over who would get the jab first, they said.

A scuffle broke out and chairs were thrown at each other, police added.

In-charge Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Harinandan Prasad said a team of five health workers led by a doctor had gone for the vaccination camp in the village.

He said the doctor was injured in the clash.

Sukhpura police station in-charge Gagan Raj Singh said a total of five people were injured in the incident.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said a case has been registered against five people and they have been arrested.

