PM Modi launches property cards under SVAMITVA scheme

Villagers get property cards under Centre's land records initiative

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 11 2020, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 20:44 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

People residing in 763 villages across six states could now find it easier to buy or sell property without any dispute as the government has updated land records to provide ownership rights to village households.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the distribution of property cards under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SWAMITVA) initiative, claiming that the move would transform rural India.

The SWAMITVA initiative focuses on mapping rural inhabited lands using drones to create land records which, in such areas, are either inaccurate or non-existent.

“Today you (beneficiaries) have a right, a legal document that your house is yours; you own it. With records of your property, getting a loan from the bank will be easier,” the Prime Minister said addressing beneficiaries of the scheme through video conferencing.

These beneficiaries, who could now download their property cards, are from 763 villages across six states, including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.

The property cards could also end land disputes in villages as mapping and survey could lead to creation of accurate land records for every village.

“We will make sure that property cards reach every village in the country,” Modi said, adding that property records lead to confidence among owners and open up new avenues for investment.

The initiative, a central sector scheme under the Panchayati Raj Ministry, could also be utilised to provide better civic amenities in villages.

Accurate land records could also help gram panchayats across the country to collect property tax and utilise the revenue for investing in addressing the needs of the local communities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

PM Narendra Modi
India
property cards

What's Brewing

Superhero movies have blighted cinema, says Alan Moore

Superhero movies have blighted cinema, says Alan Moore

NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found

Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found

Home-made Covid vaccine seems to work but doubts remain

Home-made Covid vaccine seems to work but doubts remain

 