Villages overtake cities in reporting Covid cases amid third wave: Report

Amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, India's villages have overtaken cities in reporting new cases.

Data compiled by the Hindustan Times shows that from December 25, 2021 to January 21, 2021, there was a rise in Covid-19 cases throughout the country. However, regions like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata are showing a marked drop in new cases in recent days.

The 7-day moving average of daily infections was 3,09,244 for the week ended January 23, while it was 2,39,100 a week ago, the report said, adding that at its peak, the weekly growth rate had touched 528 per cent in the week ended January 8.

To check whether growth in cases were driven by villages, HT used the 2011 census to classify districts under urban, rural and mixed. Districts with less than 20 per cent population living in rural areas were classified as entirely urban, those with more than 80 per cent population living in rural areas were classified as entirely rural, with the largely urban, mixed, and largely rural districts falling at similar 20 per cent intervals in between.

This classification showed that in the entirely urban districts, the 7-day average decreased in the past week. from 74,651 on January 15 to 70,142 on January 21. For these districts combined, the decline so far was less consistent, while the average decreased on nearly all days between January 16 and 21.

In all other kinds of districts, the cases are still growing, the report showed, but said that the growth is higher in districts that are more rural. The growth rate of the 7-day average on January 21 was 4.5 per cent in largely urban districts, 4.4 per cent in mixed districts, 6.7 per cent in largely rural districts, and 6.9 per cent in entirely rural districts.

