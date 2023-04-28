Vinesh Phogat questions silence of top cricketers over wrestlers' protests

Amid the ongoing protest by a group of top Indian wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges against him, Vinesh Phogat has floated the question of why Indian cricketers and other prominent personalities in the sports field have not responded or commented on the issue.

“The entire country worships cricket but not even a single cricketer has spoken up. We aren’t saying that you speak in our favour, but at least put up a neutral message and say there should be justice for whichever party. This is what pains me… Be it cricketers, badminton players, athletics, boxing.” The Indian Express quoted Phogat as saying in an interview.

She compared the protests to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement saying, “It’s not like we don’t have big athletes in our country. There are cricketers… During the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in the US, they showed their support. Don’t we deserve even that much?”

She added that many leading names in the sports industry come forward with congratulatory messages when they win something. “Even the cricketers tweet when that happens. Abhi kya ho gaya? Are you so afraid of the system? Or maybe there’s something fishy going on there too?" she was quoted as saying.

The wrestling champion also expressed her dissatisfaction over the recent comments made by Indian Olympics Association President and Rajya Sabha member P T Usha condemning the protest staged by them. She termed Usha's remarks "insensitive" and claimed that she had even called Usha and that she did not pick up.

“We live as per the constitution and are independent citizens. We can go anywhere. If we are sitting out in the streets, there must be some reason, a reason that nobody listened to us, be it IOA or sports ministry,” she told the publication.

Usha had said that the grapplers lacked discipline as they took to the streets in protest and that by doing so they have tarnished the image of India.

Several politicians and Khap leaders have pledged their support for the wrestlers protesting in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.