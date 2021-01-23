Violated traffic rules in Delhi? Pay extra insurance premium

The insurance regulator IRDA's proposal on traffic violation premium to rein in errant drivers will be implemented in Delhi soon on a pilot basis for one year.

As per the proposal, vehicle owners will have to pay the additional premium while renewing their vehicle insurance if they are found violating motor vehicle and traffic rules.

According to a draft proposal published by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA), such premiums would be ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 750 for two-wheelers, and for four-wheelers and ranging between Rs 300 to Rs 1500 for commercial vehicles.

The traffic violation points will double and triple if the offence is committed second and third time.

If a driver is caught drunk driving then he/she would attract the maximum traffic violation points, wrong parking attracts lowest violation points. Dangerous driving like wrong side driving, talking on mobile while driving attracts the second highest 90 violation points.

Since Delhi Traffic Police have been recording traffic violations digitally, the IRDA decided to conduct a pilot project in National Capital. Upon results from the pilot project, same would be implemented other places in a phased manner.

Once police or road transport authorities digitally recorded traffic violations, when a vehicle owner went to renew his vehicle insurance premium, it will reflect how much violations he has been done and its points. Based on the number of violations, the vehicle owner will have to pay extra premiums.

The IRDA has invited inputs of all stakeholders on the recommendations till February 1.

As per the Union Ministry of Road Transport data, a total number of 449,002 accidents took place in the country during the calendar year 2019 leading to 151,113 deaths and 451,361 were injured.

Earlier Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the centre was committed to bringing down the road accidents and fatalities by 50 per cent before 2025.