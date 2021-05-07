Violence-hit women want to leave Bengal, claims NCW

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday claimed that the women targeted in post-poll violence told its fact-finding team led by Chairperson Rekha Sharma that they want to "leave the state" and police was not taking effective steps to speak about the violence they faced.

Sharma was in Bengal for two days from Wednesday and said the NCW came across several posts on social media in which women were being subjected to brutal violence all across the state after the Assembly elections results were announced.

"The team talked to many women who are worried about the safety of their daughters and want them to leave the state in order to ensure their safety," an NCW statement said.

It also said that many stranded victims, who were physically assaulted and their homes were set ablaze by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters, left their homes and are currently forced to stay in a shelter home.

The NCW said these women have been receiving rape and threat calls every day. They also told the NCW that they are not being provided with any protection from the police or state authorities.

"The shelter home where these women are living does not have proper facilities. The victims complained that they are not being provided any medical facility, healthy food or even clean drinking water," it said.

It also claimed that several victims have observed that the police officials of West Bengal were not taking effective steps to provide security to women in the state. Victims are unable to speak about their complaints due to fear of backlash, it added.

"Accountability of police and state authorities need to be fixed. There is also a need for sensitization and training of police officials for better handling of cases related to women and the number of women police officers in the force must be increased," the NCW said.

The NCW also claimed that its team was supposed to meet many more victims but the state government officials said they will not be facilitating the meetings as movements were restricted due to Covid-19.

Sharma and the team met Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and discussed the rising cases of atrocities against women. It was decided that a district-wise compilation of all the complaints should be made.

The Governor also suggested that detailed information should be sought from District Magistrates and police officials regarding the number of FIRs and their status. Police officials should be directed to appear before the Commission with reports, Dhankar added.